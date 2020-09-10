Mumbai: Vasai-Virar municipal corporation provides employment to homeless people

The centre, run under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana and National Urban Livelihood Campaign, provides shelter, food, healthcare facilities and other basic things to its inmates. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Vasai-Virar municipal corporation has come up with a unique initiative to provide employment to the inmates of a shelter, established in 2017 that houses homeless people.

The centre, run under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana and National Urban Livelihood Campaign, provides shelter, food, healthcare facilities and other basic things to people found begging on streets and orphans. A women's self-help group comprising the shelter's inmates has also been started to look into the day-to-day functioning of the unit. However, the civic body has also started to provide employment to the rest and help them earn a livelihood.

The centre, located in the Virat area of Vasai, houses 57 people of whom 35 are women and 22 men. Speaking to mid-day, city manager of VVMC, Vibha Jadhav said, "The civic body used to take care of the centre and the people residing there had no means of income. In order to help them earn a livelihood and empower them, the corporation decided to establish the self-help group. The purpose of this group is not only to provide accommodation to homeless people but also to help them get jobs. For those who did not have identity cards, we got Aadhaar cards and PAN cards made for them and also opened their bank accounts. Every month the corporation gives Rs 25,000 to the group, which is distributed among them to meet all the expenses of the shelter."



Jadhav further said, "The group was also given an advance of Rs 1.16 lakh. They use the money to buy groceries and other basic things. The group members and the inmates have been assigned different jobs such as making jewellery and incense sticks. This helps them earn a living. It has also been proposed to start a pension scheme for the elderly in the centre. Four children from the centre have been admitted to a school in Andheri and they live at the institute's hostel."

Speaking to mid-day, Minu Pathare, treasurer of the self-help group said, "Earlier I used to live at Mahim railway station, but then I came here in 2017. I got the post of treasurer when the self-help group was started. We make meals for the inmates. The monthly amount of Rs 25,000 that we get from the corporation helps us a lot."

"My grandchildren and I used to beg on the streets of Vasai. We have been living in the shelter for the past eight months. Here I work as a dining assistant and also earn a fixed amount every month. It feels like home here," said inmate Chhaya Sawant.

"My husband used to beat me up when I was pregnant. One day I escaped and started living at the Jeevdani temple. Later I came here and started living a normal life," said another inmate Anjali Mane.

57

No. of people currently living at the shelter

