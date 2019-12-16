Vasai woman kills daughter-in-law with iron flower pot while she was sleeping

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 55-year-old woman allegedly killed her 35-year-old daughter-in-law as she felt that her son was drifting away from her by smashing an iron flower pot on her head multiple times in Vasai on Sunday. Anandi's elder son Rohan Mane and Ria — both were working in Texas and had returned to India on December 1 after living in the United States for six years.

Police said the deceased, Ria Mane was sleeping in her room with her 6-month-old baby, when the accused, Anandi Mane entered the bedroom and smashed an iron flower pot on her head multiple times until she was dead and later she surrendered herself. Anandi's elder son Rohan Mane and Ria — both were working in Texas and both had returned to India on December 1 after working in the US for six years.

Ria had done a nursing course and was employed in India before the marriage. However, as Anandi did not like her profession, Ria left the job after marriage and did an MBA and went abroad with Rohan. "Till 10 pm on Saturday, Ria was at our place, Today morning Rohan informed us about the incident," Ria's father Umesh Bangar said.



Ria Mane's father Umesh Bangar

"Riya's mother-in-law troubled us a lot during her marriage, by insulting us several times. But we tolerated everything. She even forced us to change our daughter's name from Swati to Ria as she did not like her maternal name," he added. "The incident took place between 6 am and 8 am, when Rohan, his father and other family members had gone for a morning walk," a police officer from Manikpur police station said.

"We have arrested the accused and send her for a medical check-up. We have also sent Ria's body for an autopsy," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station. "During the interrogation, it was revealed that Anandi was angry with Ria as she felt a distance being created between her and her son Rohan. It was also learnt that Ria would never allow Anandi to play with her six-month-old baby. Whenever Anandi would take her grandchild to play, Ria would always accompany her, never leaving them alone. We have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and have arrested the accused," Kamble added.

