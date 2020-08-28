Vasthunna Vachestunna: Nani and Sudheer Babu-starrer V's soul-stirring song released; check it out now

Giving us a glimpse into the love life of Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas's characters from the highly-anticipated Telugu film V, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a soothing melody from the film. The song, titled Vasthunna Vachestunna, features the velvet-like voice of Shreya Ghoshal and the talented Amit Trivedi who has composed the song as well.

The endearing song penned down by the exceptional Sirivennela Seetharamasastri, brings to life the romance between the two lovebirds, will tug at your heartstrings and will surely make you miss the warm and fuzzy feeling of being in love.

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

Check out the song here:

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars 'Natural Star' Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the first star-studded Telugu film V on the streaming service starting September 5, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news