Vasundhara Raje: Save electricity for better future

Vasundara Raje

On the eve of Earth Hour, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today urged the people of the state to take a vow of saving electricity, to ensure a safe and better future. Raje said conventional resources for producing electricity are limited.

"Therefore, we should use electricity judiciously and make more efforts towards using renewable resources to produce electricity for conservation of the environment," she said. The chief minister appealed to the people to keep their electrical appliances in their homes switched off from 8.30-9.30pm during Earth Hour tomorrow.

