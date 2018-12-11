Vasundhara Raje visits Tripurasundari temple

national

Vasundhara Raje will be praying till the announcement of results

Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the Tripurasundari temple in Banswara district to pray as counting of votes for 199 Assembly seats began on Tuesday.

She will be praying till the announcement of results, an official said.

