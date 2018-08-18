Vatican City express 'shame and sorrow' over scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report

international

In a written statement using uncharacteristically strong language for the Holy See even in matters like the long-running abuse scandals staining the US church, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke sought to assure victims that "the pope is on their side."

Pope Francis said he wants to eradicate 'this tragic horror'

The Vatican has expressed "shame and sorrow" over a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report about clergy who raped and molested children in six dioceses in that state, calling the abuse "criminally and morally reprehensible" and says Pope Francis wants to eradicate "this tragic horror."

