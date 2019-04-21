Vatsal Sheth in an awkward position after sister-in-law Tanushree Dutta takes on friend Ajay Devgn

bollywood

Vatsal Sheth has found himself in an impossible position after sister-in-law Tanushree Dutta has taken on his good friend Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Vatsal Sheth

Vatsal Sheth finds himself in an awkward situation. Sister-in-law Tanushree Dutta has taken on his best buddy Ajay Devgn. Their friendship dates back to the time when they were part of Abbas Mustan's Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004).

When Sheth tied the knot with Ishita Dutta in a low-key wedding in 2017, Devgn and family were among the few Bollywood folk present. Tanushree has called out Devgn for working with Alok Nath in his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De, despite writer-director Vinta Nanda having accused Nath of sexual harassment and rape in the wake of the #MeToo movement last year. Sheth prefers to keep mum.

The actress called out the actor and said in a statement, "Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the signpost is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn."

Vinta Nanda had last year accused Alok Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it. This had emerged after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India when Tanushree had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008.

Tanushree Dutta will be bringing Bollywood's sexual harassment stories to the screen with her upcoming short film, Inspiration. She has also been invited to the Harvard Business School in Boston, US, as a guest speaker.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta to bring Bollywood's sexual harassment stories with short film Inspiration

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates