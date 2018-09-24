Vatsal Sheth's look in mythological show Kaun Hai will blow your mind

television

Vatsal Sheth has signed up for a mini-series titled Kaun Hai. The series is a modernised rendition of the mythological story of Hiranyakashap and his brother Hiranyaksha. Sheth will be portraying the role of Yatin, who is the reincarnation of Hiranyaksha. Talking about his character, he says, "Mythological shows come with grace, beautiful costumes and jewellery."

Actress Ishita Dutt will also be sharing screen space with her husband and actor Vatsal Sheth in Kaun Hai. "It's the first show that I am doing after marriage and it happens to be with Vatsal. It's quite exciting. It's a series of 10 episodes. It has horror, mythology and romance," she said.

Commenting on her character, she said, "Both of us belong to rich families in today's time. It starts with a previous era. Both are reborn in this era. We fall in love with each other. Vatsal's character has an ulterior motive because he is a rakshas and I am a devi. I am unaware of my powers."

Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Amrapali Guptasays she is excited to play an ageless woman in Kaun Hai. She will be seen playing mother to actor Vatsal Sheth in the show.

"I'm playing the role of Diti, who is very negative and also an ageless woman. She looks the same every time and in every birth. The story is very interesting. It's not similar to the negative characters that I have already played in Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai," Amrapali said in a statement.

