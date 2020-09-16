VDC Jewellery's director Nitesh Kothari organises a low-key birthday bash for close friends

The times have changed and how. The unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year brought many things on hold. While meetings had become virtual, even parties and events took a backseat. With the situation easing up, things are now falling back into place. Nitesh Kothari, a reputed businessman and the owner of VDC Jewellery recently threw a birthday bash which was attended by a few noteworthy entrepreneurs.

Businessmen from different walks of life including hoteliers and builders made their presence in the low-key birthday bash. Kunal Patel, Vishal Karia, Dhaval Shah, diamond entrepreneurs Pankaj Gadhiya and Ajay Pansuriya were in the attendance at VDC’s bash. Besides this, cybersecurity expert and the owner of Avalance Global Solutions, Manan Shah also attended the birthday bash which was held recently.

Mr Kothari speaking about the low-key celebration said, “It was a very private celebration. The entrepreneurs from different industries who are my close friends had a get together after a long time. It was a pleasure to meet business minds and we had a fun time together.” He further stated that the celebration was an unusual one as the epidemic has made everyone distanced from one another.

