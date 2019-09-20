VDJ Nikhil - A Mumbai boy who is one of the top VDJ of the country

Nikhil along with his brother started his career not by taking up higher studies in the field but by learning all about VJ and DJ via YouTube and various blogs. Nikhil has had his hands over maximum clubs in Mumbai and also has a number of events in the pipeline.

VDJ Nikhil has done visualisation for Breezer Vivid shuffle promotional event for Divine (gully gang) & for Sunburn Campus Manipal 2018. Performed by SHAAN & Dj SIANA CATHERINE ORGANIZED by RedX Manipal also he has collaborated with some well-renowned DJs such as DJ Akhtar, DJ AKBAR SAMI, DJ Lloyd, DJ Notorious, DJ Aqeel Ali, DJ Chetas, DJ Harsh Bhutani, DJ Siva, Liz Brown, & many more.

VDJ Nikhil today is considered to be one of the top names in the field having a number of clients being a well-renowned brand. Making people dance of his tunes including various B-town celebs Nikhil has achieved a commendable position in the business.

Being a workaholic Nikhil also has wanderlust and loves to travel to places. Having various events and being an ace nightlife master Nikhil does travel to a number of places across the world. VDJ Nikhil has also been a number of stars favourite and has worked with a number of well-renowned celebrities being one of the most talked-about VDJ in Bollywood.

Nikhil has been a part of a number of Bollywood events weddings spreading his tunes across being the most recommended VDJ of the country. It would be of no surprise if Nikhil’s fans would witness him being of the top VDJ of the country making our country proud on the international grounds.

VDJ Nikhil is truly an inspiration to a number of youth who want to persuade their careers in this field providing tremendous opportunities and setting the bar high enough for the people to reach in this competitive market. Kudos for that!

