Vector X signs Dalima Chibber as brand ambassador

football

Sportswear brand Vector X has announced the on-boarding of Indian women's football star Dalima Chhibber as its brand ambassador

Representation Image

Vector X, which already has Indian soccer legend Bhaichung Bhutia as the face of the brand, will now also be represented by the most sought after Indian woman footballer of the present era. The contract with the star Indian left-back shall continue till April 2020.

Dalima burst into the senior national women's team at the age of 19. She has grown from a young and promising football talent to someone who has been a mainstay in the team since 2016. Known for her ability to convert long-distance set-piece opportunities, the 21-year-old played a key role in India's 5th SAFF Women's Championship title.

Owing to her performances in the recent past, Dalima was also signed by Indian Women's League team Gokulam Kerala FC. As the captain of the team, she helped them reach the semifinal in the 2018-19 season.

"I am overwhelmed by the fact that a brand like Vector X has shown faith in me and chose me as the evangelist for their brand. I am really looking forward to my time with the Vector X family. More and more corporates should come up to support women's football in the country, especially given that we are the hosts of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year," said Chhibber.

Commenting on the association, Nikhil Mahajan, Director at Soccer International Private Ltd, said, "It is a moment of pride for us. Dalima is one of the most exciting and sought after women's footballer in the country. When we saw her play, we knew that her dynamism and youthful energy would be a perfect fit for our brand."

