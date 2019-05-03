Vedhika Kumar's fan moment with superstar Rajinikanth

regional-cinema

Vedhika Kumar happened to meet Rajinikanth recently with her co-star Raghava Lawrence and ever since, she is on a different high

Vedhika shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Actress Vedhika Kumar of Kanchana 3 fame is on cloud nine. Kanchana 3 has smoothly entered the 100 crore club and is receiving rave reviews.

Vedhika has carved a niche for herself in the south Indian film industry with her stellar roles. She has now been approached for her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jeethu Joseph's untitled thriller. But while all these professional achievements have indeed made her happy, they are not responsible for her current ecstatic state.

The reason Vedhika can't stop grinning from ear to ear is none other than the Superstar Rajinikanth. The actress, happened to meet the living legend recently with her co-star Raghava Lawrence and ever since is on a different high.

Sharing the picture of her fangirl moment with Rajinikanth, Vedhika posted, "A memorable moment in my life! Simply in awe and enlightened by the magnificent aura of @rajinikanth sir. He is truly humility, innocence and positivity personified. Thank you, sir, for your benevolence and kind words. @offl_Lawrence #Kanchana3" (sic)

She posted another picture with the caption: "Just cannot stop smiling."

View this post on Instagram Just cannot stop smiling ð A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u) onMay 1, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

The actress is surely on a next-level high after this meet.

Also Read: Legendary photo! Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Rajinikanth

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates