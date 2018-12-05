Vedprakash shines in IES VN Sule's win

Dec 05, 2018, 08:41 IST | A Correspondent

Shiv Deshmukh claimed 3 for 57 for the Mulund school. Chasing, IES Secondary managed 181. Swayam Waghmare top-scored with 51

Representational picture

Vedprakash Jaiswal (147) smashed a fine century to help IES VN Sule Guruji English (Dadar) register a 115-run win over IES Secondary School (Mulund) in the U-16 Harris Shield match yesterday.

Batting first, the Dadar outfit scored 296 for 7. Rajsingh Deshmukh (45) and Aditya Pawar (38) were the other contributors. Shiv Deshmukh claimed 3 for 57 for the Mulund school. Chasing, IES Secondary managed 181. Swayam Waghmare top-scored with 51.

