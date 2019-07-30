Veer Rajwant Singh: Makers changed the dates to get me on board

television

Veer Rajwant Singh talks about his latest offering, The Holiday

Veer Rajwant Singh

Even while a section of the audience is discovering the gem that is What The Folks and his loyal fans are awaiting its next season, leading man Veer Rajwant Singh has added another show to his résumé, The Holiday. If the premise — that of three boys taking their soon-to-be-married female friend on a bachelorette trip to Mauritius — sounds promising, the actor assures that the Zoom show is a beautiful coming-of-age story.

"As the series progresses, the characters' issues come to the fore, which make for an interesting story. I liked the idea and my graph. I wanted to work with Lakshya [Raj Anand, director] because I understand his sensibilities. I had almost said no initially because the dates were not working out, but Sourabh [Bowai, creative director] was convinced I should be on the show. So, they changed the dates to bring me on board," says Singh, who is joined by Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Ashim Gulati in the show.

Also Read: Veer Rajwant Singh: The show is not a laugh riot

A buddy show such as this warrants real-life camaraderie. Though the four actors were rank strangers at the beginning of the shoot, Singh is surprised at how quickly their on-screen friendship transcended into real life. "We were living in a penthouse during the shoot and they made sure that I didn't spend any time alone in my room."

His regular outings on the web apart, the actor has often expressed his desire to explore Punjabi films. Quiz him on his fascination for regional cinema when his peers are Bollywood-bound, and he says, "Punjabi is my mother tongue. The reason I am an actor is because I went to a theatre to watch a Punjabi film and knew this is what I wanted to do in life. I am a fanboy who believed he could learn the craft. Cinema has always been an aspiration."

Also Read: Veer Rajwant Singh: Web shows are my bread and butter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates