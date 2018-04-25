Veere Di Wedding: All you need to know about this largest live-streaming event

Veere Di Wedding stars to be part of largest Facebook live session to promote drama

Since they can't turn up at your doorstep to personally invite you to the ceremony, the cast members of Veere Di Wedding are set to connect with you through social media to ensure you put your name on the guest list. As part of promotions for their upcoming comedy drama, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, among other cast members, are set to interact with fans as part of a Facebook live segment today.

Following the trailer launch that will take place at a city multiplex, the cast members will head to the Facebook headquarters in the city to be part of the live event, which will see participation from 25 different pages on the platform. The film's spokesperson tells mid-day, "This will be the first time that Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha will go live on any social media platform together. This visit also marks their first time at the FB headquarters. A first-ever simultaneous live session involving 25 pages is being scheduled in order to reach as many as 50 million people."



While a Facebook live session demands that the person shoot the video in real-time while being present at the location, special arrangements are underway to ensure that those handling the pages can access and air the event via a private link. Apart from the film's brand partners and producers, digital publishing houses and fan pages are also set to be part of the group of 25 that will live-stream the event. "The followers of these pages will get a notification inviting them to the live launch. Never before has an event been live-streamed across 25 pages simultaneously. The cast will interact with fans as part of the session. Few lucky fans will also be invited to the Facebook office for an interaction with the cast." The Facebook live-streaming event will be followed by one on micro-blogging site Twitter as well, the spokesperson says.

