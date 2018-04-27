Veere Di Wedding: Film's trailer crosses 12 million views

The Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer, Veere Di Wedding's trailer crosses 12 million views



Veere Di Wedding poster

Strong women lift each other up and Veere Di Wedding is out to prove that your girls truly do bring out the best in you!

With powerhouse producers like Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor coming together with game-changing female stars, two of whom are undoubtedly looked upon as fashion icons in the country; one would typically expect a chick flick to come out of this collaboration. However, with the trailer of Veere Di Wedding, the makers have reiterated that this is "more than just a chick flick" and rightly so!

The trailer of the film directed by Shashanka Ghosh went on to create a splash online registering over 12 million views in less than 24 hours, with everyone talking about the electric chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania . Packaged with all the ingredients of a fun and fresh Gen-X entertainer, Veere Di Wedding takes audiences through the journey of four women from different walks of life .

With something for everyone, Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Film Company's Veere Di Wedding is all set to release nationwide on the 1st June.

