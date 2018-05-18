Veere Di Wedding poster: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha sizzle in beach wear

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania look glamorous in the new poster of Veere Di Wedding



Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the new poster from Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding's new poster will give you vacation goals. It will make you immediately pack your travel bags and get wanderlust with your friends. The new poster has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania showing off their beach bods. Well, it's for the first time that Swara will be seen in a new glam avatar.

The still is from the girl gang's trip to Phuket, Thailand. The trip possibly is the turning point in the film, where Kareena Kapoor's friends decide on going to a trip after her wedding gets cancelled. They have the time of their lives thereby exploring the beautiful beaches, swimsuits, clubs and so on.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in a Punjabi traditional manner. Videos and photos from her wedding ceremonies and reception party went viral on social media with the who's who of the Bollywood in attendance.

Talking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is making a comeback with Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break, the film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, and it is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

