Veere Di Wedding title song: Kareena, Sonam song will make you go on a girl-gang trip

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After releasing two songs – Tareefan and Bhangra Ta Sajda, the makers have released another song from the film, Veere Veere. The song will undoubtedly be touted as the friendship anthem of the year, and for the years to come. Veere Veere portrays the relationship between four friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The close-knit friendship is executed in an apt manner through this track. It definitely will make you pack your bags and go out on a trip with your girl-gang.

Watch the song here:

Picturised on Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the song has been crooned by many singers, Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev and Sharvi Yadav. Penned by Anvita Dutt, the music has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in a Punjabi traditional manner. Videos and photos from her wedding ceremonies and reception party went viral on social media with the who's who of the Bollywood in attendance.

Talking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is making a comeback with Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break, the film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, and it is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

