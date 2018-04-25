Veere Di Wedding trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha go unfiltered

The mega trailer of the multi-starrer film, Veere Di Wedding was launched on Wednesday. The trailer will take you through the journey of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania's friendship



A still from Veere Di Wedding trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania unveiled the trailer for the grand wedding film, Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday. After releasing several posters, the promo has gotten us intrigued now. It takes you on a journey of four friends, Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's friendship. The trailer gives out the film's essence, which is about contemporary relationships of this age and people battling it. While it's a treat to watch Kareena in a never-seen-before-avatar, Sonam seems a misfit for her character, owing to her larger-than-life fashionista persona off-screen. Swara is best at what she does and Shikha comes as a surprise package.

Watch the trailer here:

At the trailer launch, the three girls were at their goofy best. While Swara Bhaskar expressed her longing to work with Kareena, the latter said that she and Sonam had to always be on toes because of Swara and Shikha.

Since the film, Veere Di Wedding is about Veere's wedding, questions of the actresses getting married were popped. Dodging the question about her marriage with Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor said, "We are talking about Veere Di Wedding, so I wouldn't speak of anything else. This is not the right time to speak about it."

Talking of Kareena Kapoor's drastic post-pregnancy weight loss, Swara said that she is a gym goddess. To which, Bebo said that she is thankful to husband Saif Ali Khan, who pushed her to work out and set an example for women."

Following the trailer launch that took place at a multiplex in Mumbai, the cast members have now headed to the Facebook headquarters in the city to be part of the live event, which will see participation from 25 different pages on the platform. The film's spokesperson had told mid-day, "This will be the first time that Kareena, Sonam, Swara, and Shikha will go live on any social media platform together. This visit also marks their first time at the FB headquarters. A first-ever simultaneous live session involving 25 pages is being scheduled in order to reach as many as 50 million people."

The film also has a promotional role reversal song by rapper Badshah, which is choreographed by the ace Farah Khan. Talking about this song, Badshah had told that he wasn't worried about the song but his biggest challenge was to go on a diet. He said, "There was so much pressure about the fact that I had to go on a diet. I thought the song will anyway work, but going on a diet was the biggest pressure. How would I look between these phenomenal ladies - Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar, was my biggest concern, and it's directed by Farah Khan. Nothing, I just wanted to look little decent onscreen while I stand in the same frame with these ladies. The size of my face should look as theirs, not bigger than that. It's not a dance song but a song, which will be loved more by girls. It's a song that you can keep listening to while you are getting ready or going to the club."

Apparently, the song is tentatively titled Tareefan – a role reversal song with four instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts.

The film is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Family Members Have Been Told To Keep Mum?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates