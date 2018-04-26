Veere Di Wedding trailer: Priyanka Chopra is in love with Kareena-Sonam Kapoor starrer

The trailer of Veere Di Wedding has generated immense buzz and our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra has also given a thumbs up to the amazing trailer



Priyanka Chopra

Once again Priyanka Chopra is back to enchant the audience with the other side of hers as FBI Agent Alex Parrish in the Television series, Quantico. The actress is occupied promoting the series, which is set to hit the television from tomorrow. However, despite juggling between her promotions and other sets of media interactions, the desi girl managed to watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding. The film stars an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The film's trailer garnered immediate attention by the netizens and it was appreciated for its contemporary plot. In fact, the trailer is being touted as the Indian version of Sex And The City. Several memes also have surfaced online. However, when the global girl, Priyanka Chopra watched the trailer, she fell in love with it. While Sonam Kapoor shared the trailer's link on her Twitter account, Priyanka replied there writing, "Soooo Fun!! I love it! (sic)."



On the work front, Priyanka has signed her comeback Bollywood film alongside Salman Khan – Bharat, and is soaring the temperatures high with her photos on Instagram. The sassy fashion choice is just perfect for summer.

