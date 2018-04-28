Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas engaged to actress Ekta Kaul?

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas has opened up about his relationship status with actress Ekta Kaul, and his separation from ex-wife



Sumeet Vyas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sumeetvyas

While rumours about Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas exchanging rings with alleged girlfriend Ekta Kaul have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the actor has refuted these rumours. He has issued a statement stating about his separation from ex-wife and his current relationship status.

The statement reads:

"I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement to actress, Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step. I would request the media to not speculate and spread false news regarding the same...

Considering there was some false news about his divorce, Sumeet Vyas cleared the air surrounding this news and said, "There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect."

On the professional front, Sumeet has Veere Di Wedding and HighJack up for its release.

