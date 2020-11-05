World Vegan Month: Home Chef shares her must-try Chickpea Stew

Kitchen Superstar

Recipe of the week from Mumbai’s hottest chefs

There is one clear advantage that Indians have over others when it comes to turning vegan. Simply avoid consuming a few ingredients including dahi and ghee, and most of our vegetarian dishes lend themselves easily to a strictly plant-based diet. But Yeshi Chaudhary, who runs a home-baking and cooking venture called My Butter Half, adds that there are some essential ingredients that you need to keep in your pantry to spruce up your meals. “Keep a variety of oils at home such as coconut, sesame, olive and avocado, since you won’t be using any ghee or butter,” she says, adding that you can rely on rice and quinoa for carbs, while the necessary proteins can come from tofu, lentils and chickpeas, as evidenced in the chickpea stew with jaggery recipe that she shares with us.

Chickpea stew with jaggery

Yield: 2 servings, Prep Time:

10 minutes, Cook Time: 35 minutes, Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup chickpeas, soaked overnight

2 black tea bags

2.5 cups water for boiling

2 tsp salt

Pulp from a lemon-sized ball of tamarind

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 bay leaf

1 tsp whole cumin

1 black cardamom

1 inch piece of cinnamon 1 -2 green chillies, split 2 inch piece of ginger, grated 1 onion, finely chopped Jaggery powder to taste Salt to taste Fresh coriander to garnish

Method

Boil the chickpeas along with salt and black tea. Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, whole cumin, cardamom and cinnamon till they crackle. Add green chillies, ginger and onion. Fry on low flame until golden brown. Add the boiled chickpeas and discard the tea bags. Add salt and jaggery powder to taste and simmer for 10 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

