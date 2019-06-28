Vegan Recipes are the mantra for the fitness

food

Here are a few vegan recipes that you must try...

Representational picture of Vegan Peach Smoothie

Vegan Peach Smoothie

As this recipe has a blend of Peach and Apple which is a packages of essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals, they have many good effects on the human body. Basically, peach is very good for skin, and aids in digestion. On the other hand, the apple supports our body in diabetes regularisation.

Ingredients:

2 Bananas

1 Frozen Peach

1 cup apple juice

Method:

Blend Banana and Frozen peach to a fine paste.

Mix in the apple juice and serve.

Minestrone soup

Minestrone soup consists of diverse vegetables like root vegetables leafy vegetables and bulbous vegetables which are rich in vitamins minerals antioxidants, which help in body building, increase immunity and help in digestion. The Pasta and potatoes which are rich in protein and starch help in fulfilling the hunger and bodybuilding.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp, Olive oil

1 Onion

50 gm Carrot

1 inch Leeks

2 inches Celery

5 cloves

5 garlic

3 Tomatoes

50 gm Zucchini

50 gm Potatoes

1 tbsp Oregano

½ tbsp Chilli flakes

10 no Basil leaves

20 shells Macaroni pasta

¼ tbsp Tabasco sauce

Salt and pepper - to taste.

Method

Finely chop all the vegetables except tomatoes.

Cook the macaroni.

Blanch and blend the tomatoes into a fine puree.

Heat the olive oil in a pan, add garlic, onion, leeks, celery, potatoes and carrots, cook them until they sweat. Add the tomato puree and the zucchini.

Once it boils add water, tobacco sauce, salt, pepper powder, chilli flakes and oregano.

Garnish with macaroni pasta and basil leaves and serve.

Caramel custard

Main ingredients used in this recipe are Soymilk, Soy Cream and Sugar. Soya helps the body in increasing the bone density which may further help in avoiding osteoporosis, soy milk is also a good alternative for the animal milk as it is low in cholesterol. Sugar is known as the best source of energy. So, it does help in refreshing and energising the body.

Ingredients:

1 cup Soya cream

3 cups Soya milk

150 gm Sugar

5 tbsp Corn starch

2 tsp Vanilla extract

Method:

Make the caramel with 50 gms of sugar and 10 ml of water. And pour equally into the moulds and set in the refrigerator.

Heat soya milk, vanilla extract and 100 gm of sugar in a saucepan, make a slurry of soya cream and corn starch and add it to the boiling soya milk and cook till it becomes very thick.

Pour the mixture into the moulds underlined with caramel, wrap them with plastic foil and refrigerate again.

Once it is chilled remove and dip the base of the mould in the hot water.

Flip the custard into the serving plate and garnish it with berries or as desired.

Caesar salad

As we all know that lettuce are high in iron, Iron plays the vital role in boosting the immune system and purifying the blood. As we are using Cashew paste as the base for the dressing it helps in developing bones and connective tissues, it is a very good source of protein.

Ingredient:

2 bunches Romaine lettuce

200 g Tofu (firm)

2 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tsp Maple syrup

1 tbsp Smoked paprika

3 slices Gluten free bread

100 gm Soaked Cashews

50 ml Soya cream

20 gm Roasted garlic

1 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp Olive oil

Method:

Pre heat the oven at 2000C

Wash and Tear the lettuce, tap dry and refrigerate to make them crispy.

Crumb the tofu, add soya sauce, maple syrup and smoked paprika and roast it in the oven at 160 deg Celsius, for 20 mins.

In a blender take the soya cream, overnight soaked cashew, roasted garlic, lemon juice and olive oil and make a fine paste like a dressing.

Dice and Bake the gluten free bread at the same temperature as tofu for 10 mins.

Toss the lettuce into the dressing and serve it garnished with the croutons and baked tofu.

Vegan Chocó chip cookies

Cookies are the great source of energy as they are sweet. The flour used in the cookies is all purpose flour, it supports body metabolism and prevents childhood asthma. As Coconut milk is low in cholesterol it helps to maintain the heart health, it is low in fat compared to animal milk so helps in losing weight and is a good substitute for lactose free people.

Ingredients:

½ cup Sugar

¾ cup Brown sugar

1 tsp Salt

½ cup Coconut oil

¼ cup Coconut Milk

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 ½ cup All purpose flour

½ tsp Baking soda

200gm Vegan sweetened chocolate chips:

Method:

Pre heat the oven at 170o Celsius.

In a bowl take sugar, brown sugar, salt and coconut oil and mix it well,

Add Coconut milk and vanilla extract and whisk well to make fine paste.

Sieve in the flour and baking soda and mix it well to make a paste.

Add Chocó chips mix delicately and refrigerate it for 30 mins.

Scoop out the mixture in a greased tray for and bake the cookies at 1700 Celsius for 20 mins.

- By Chef Niranjan Gadre ,Food Production Lecturer, ITM IHM Nerul

