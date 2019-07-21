Vegetable seller allegedly rapes two minor girls in Ghaziabad, arrested

crime

He lured them to the vegetable market on the pretext of giving them chocolates and raped them there

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping two minor girls in Ghaziabad. The accused identified as Subhash Yadav, a vegetable seller, was known to the family of one of the girls and he would often visit her house. The alleged incident occurred on July 14.

According to reports, he found the girl 9, and her friend, 10, alone in the house. He lured them to the vegetable market on the pretext of giving them chocolates and raped them there.

City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that the accused had threatened the girls not to reveal the matter to their family members, following which the victims kept mum. The girls also sustained injuries in their private parts

On July 15, the accused again visited the house to see the situation. When all looked normal, he again raped one of the girl. When another girl raised an alarm, Yadav fled, the SP said.

The girls narrated their ordeal to their parents who approached the police, he said.

Yadav was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kumar said.

He was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, the officer added.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man has been arrested in Palghar for allegedly raping his minor niece, police said on Thursday.

The accused raped his 12-year-old niece on several occasions in the last one year by luring her with ice cream and other snacks at her home in Dahanu when her father went out for work, police inspector Hemant Katkar said.

The victim's mother died some time ago. She approached the police on Wednesday following which the accused was arrested and booked.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates