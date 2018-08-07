Vehicle-lifters' gang busted, two held; 7 bikes seized in Mathura

crime

With the arrest of two persons from Shergarh area here, police today claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters and recovered seven stolen bikes and a car from their possession.

The police arrested the duo from Agaryala road in Shergarh area yesterday evening in a joint operation with SWAT team, acting on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said.

The accused have confessed of stealing two-wheelers from Mathura and Faridabad and then disposing of them at cheaper rates, he said. The SSP said that seven bikes, a car, a country made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession. However, one of their accomplices managed to escape and hunt is on to nab him, he added.

