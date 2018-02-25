Vendors yet to compensated for losses at Make In India fire in Mumbai

Despite minister's promise, vendors yet to be paid for losses they suffered in Make In India fire



The blaze gutted stage and equipment at the gala on February 14

Minister Suresh Prabhu's assurances of paying Make in India vendors for their losses have fallen flat. Over two years have passed since their equipment was gutted in the blaze at a Make in India gala at Girgaum Chowpatty, causing damage worth lakhs. Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, had said that they would finally be compensated before the state embarked on its next big-ticket event - its first global investor summit Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence. This event too will be organised by Wizcraft, that was held responsible for the 2016 fire.

Sinking business

With no payment in sight, some businessmen are planning to move court. Manish Mavani, 42, proprietor of M/s Sound and Lights Professional, lost '10 crore in the fire. He had to mortgage his home and office and borrow '6 crore to keep his business afloat. On Saturday, he took another loan of '1.5 crore to pump money into his firm. Manish said, "I was hopeful of getting financial aid from the state, but chances seem dim. I have no option but to take the matter to court, as I am sinking deeper in debt."

But court is not an option for everyone. Sayed Akbar Hussain, 60, the proprietor of Supreme Crane, lost '60 lakh when his imported hydraulic cranes got burnt. He said, "Although Wizcraft contacted me, they did not get back to me when I asked to meet them at Mantralaya." He added, "I am a small crane operator, and I have already incurred heavy losses. The only option for me is to visit Mantralaya on Monday, and meet Subash Desai, who has assured help."

Organiser says

Sabbas Joseph, a director at Wizcraft International Entertainment, said, "It was an unfortunate incident, and we sympathise with the vendors. We too suffered losses of '17 crore in the fire, and it was a lesson for all of us. It is unfair to hold the event organiser or the government responsible. It is absurd that the suppliers had only insured their equipment until it was in the warehouse but not while it was in use at the event." Mevani on the other hand has alleged that his contract with Wizcraft had categorically stated that the any damage or loss on site would be the responsibility of the party that booked the equipment.

Minister-speak

Prabhu told mid-day, "I was assured by Cabinet Minister of Industries, Subhash Desai, that he would speak to the CM and get the vendors compensated before the start of Magentic Maharashtra. Unfortunately, this has not happened." He added, "The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature begins on Monday, and I will personally take up the matter with CM Devendra Fadnavis. I will do everything possible to ensure that the vendors who incurred losses in the fire, are compensated in some form or the other."

