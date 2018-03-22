Venezuela boxer Yeison Cohen succumbs to injuries during bout

A number of deaths have rocked the world of boxing in recent weeks

Venezuela's boxer Yeison Cohen has passed away, aged 28. Cohen was in intensive care for 15 days after suffering brain haemorrhage during a bout on March 2 in Barranquilla, reports the Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier, Canadian boxer David Whittom, 39, had died after he was placed into a coma for ten months following a fight.

British boxer Scott Westgarth also died at the age of 31 after suffering some fatal injuries in a bout.