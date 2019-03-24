Venezuela stun Argentina, injured Messi to miss Morocco tie

football

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's friendly against Morocco next week after picking up a groin injury in the shock 3-1 defeat to Venezuela on Friday as he made his first international appearance since the 2018 World Cup.

Barcelona star Messi started the fixture following a self-imposed eight-month exile in which he missed six friendlies since the tournament in Russia, which they exited in the last 16 at the hands of eventual champions France.

The Argentine Football Federation tweeted the injury update following the loss at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Gonzalo Martinez has also been ruled out of the fixture in Tangier with a thigh problem.

Salomon Rondon and Jhon Murillo gave Venezuela a two-goal advantage at the break. Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez halved the deficit before Josef Martinez scored from the spot to claim the spoils in the friendly.

Messi's 129th cap started poorly as Newcastle forward Rondon controlled a long ball before hammering home a half-volley past Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani.

The pick of the goals came as Murillo scored for only a third time in 17 internationals. He received the ball on the corner of the box, was given plenty of space by the Albiceleste defence and the winger fired home powerfully past Armani with a minute left of the first half.

