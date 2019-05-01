Venezuela uprising: 52 injured; Donald Trump 'closely monitoring' situation

international

Caracas (Venezuela): At least 52 people have been injured in the ongoing clashes between anti-government protesters led by self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido and law enforcement officers in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Tuesday (local time). 32 were injured as result of rubber bullets while 16 suffered traumatic injuries, reported CNN.'

Thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets in Caracas after Guaido, flanked by military men and armoured vehicles, on Tuesday called for an uprising to end President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

In the wake of the uprising, United States President Donald Trump said he is monitoring the situation in the country "very closely." "I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!" Trump tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in Washington on the situation in Venezuela, US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that it would be "a big mistake" for Nicolas Maduro to use force against his country's agitating civilians.

"The sooner Maduro is gone, the sooner is the possibility of justice and real economic growth for the Venezuelan people," The New York Times quoted Bolton, as saying.

The US official added that the Trump administration sees the uprising as a "potentially dispositive moment in the efforts of the Venezuelan people to regain their freedom."

The South American nation has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January.

The United States immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down. Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several countries calling for his resignation. Venezuela is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the United States.

Countries like China, Russia, Turkey amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

