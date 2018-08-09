Venezuela vows to 'root out' plots after Maduro drone 'assassination' bid

international

Nicolas Maduro. Pic/AFP

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges has denounced a purported assassination bid on President Nicolas Maduro involving an explosives-laden drone as a staged "farce."

"Neither the country nor the world believe you when it comes to this farce of an attack, we all know that it was staged to persecute and repress those of us who oppose your dictatorship," Julio Borges wrote on Twitter.

Nicolas Maduro and his government said the president had been targeted on Saturday by two flying drones each carrying a kilogram of powerful explosives. They have blamed a plot involving Julio Borges, Colombia and other opposition lawmakers, financed by unnamed figures in Florida.

