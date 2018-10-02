Search

Vengsarkar Academy selection trials from Oct 4

Oct 02, 2018, 09:42 IST | A Correspondent

Interested players should report in their cricket whites and must carry their original birth certificate as proof of age. For further details, contact Amit Jadhav on 9892600155

The IDBI Federal Insurance-Vengsarkar Cricket Academy will be conducting selection trials for boys in the under-18 age group at its academy ground in Mahul, Chembur on October 4 and 5 from 3 pm onwards.

Boys born after September 1, 2000 and before January 1, 2005 are eligible for selection. Interested players should report in their cricket whites and must carry their original birth certificate as proof of age. For further details, contact Amit Jadhav on 9892600155.

