Vengsarkar Academy selection trials from Sept 27

cricket

Interested players should report in their cricket whites and must carry their original birth certificate as age proof. For further details, contact Ashok Kamat (9819666126) and/or Surendra Mane: (9869270175)

Representational picture

The Total-Vengsarkar Cricket Academy will conduct selection trials for boys in the under-14 age group at its academy ground at Oval Maidan on September 27 and 28, 3pm onwards. Boys born after September 1, 2004 and before September 1, 2007 are eligible for selection.

Interested players should report in their cricket whites and must carry their original birth certificate as age proof. For further details, contact Ashok Kamat (9819666126) and/or Surendra Mane: (9869270175).

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates