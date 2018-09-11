Venice jury demands Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov's release

hollywood

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov has been on hunger strike since May 14

The Venice film festival jury chair including Naomi Watts, actor-director Christoph Waltz, and director Guillermo Del Toro, has pleaded the Russian government to free jailed Ukranian director, Oleg Sentsov, who has been on a hunger strike.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sentsov has been on hunger strike since May 14. The jury's request to the government was to not let the Ukranian Director die in prison.

A Russian military court sentenced the director to 20 years in prison on charges of terrorism, which he denied. It is the 120th day of Sentsov's hunger strike. Following the appeal, European Film Academy and PEN America requested Russia for Sentsov's release.

