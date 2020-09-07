Venice welcomes Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple

Producer Vivek Gomber, director Chaitanya Tamhane and musician-actor Aditya Modak walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their Marathi film, The Disciple. Pic/AFP

Producer Vivek Gomber, director Chaitanya Tamhane and musician-actor Aditya Modak walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their Marathi film, The Disciple, which is also in the competition section.

The Marathi-language film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for the main competition of a European film festival (Cannes, Venice, Berlin) after Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in Venice in 2001. The movie, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, was screened at the festival on Friday and has been getting glowing reviews from the international critics. The Disciple is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature Court which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016.

Tamhane, the film's lead star Aditya Modak, production designer Pooja Talreja and producer Vivek Gomber attended the premier. Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is serving as executive producer on the movie. The story is about Sharad Nerulkar (Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past.

The reviews have been positive. The Variety wrote, "A nuanced look at a determined Hindustani musician. As he did with Court [2014], Tamhane patiently constructs his characters out of small details." The Guardian wrote, "You don't have to be familiar with the intricacies of Hindustani music to appreciate Tamhane's heartfelt drama." The 77th Venice Film Festival, which will run till September 12, is the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from PTI