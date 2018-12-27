Venkaiah Naidu appeals for consensus on Rajya Sabha functioning

national

Anguished over disruptions, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged all parties and leaders to come to a consensus on taking action against disrupters but regretted that some parties are not supporting such measures for "obvious reasons".

Sources quoting Naidu said that he cannot be selective in taking action against those entering the Well of the House unless there was a consensus.

Naidu also noted that the Chair had very few options when political parties direct their members in the House to disrupt as a matter of strategy.

The Rajya Sabha has been disrupted ever since the start of the winter session with the Chairman adjourning the House straightaway in the wake of disruptions instead of resorting to short adjournments before calling it quits for the day later.

The sources said Naidu has said that he was against multiple adjournments of the House during the day as it would only help the disrupters.

During a meeting with ministers of Parliamentary Affairs and leaders of various parties before the commencement of the proceedings on Thursday, Naidu said he was being forced to adjourn for the day as some sections were determined not to allow proper functioning of the House and were strategising for repeated adjournments for more effect.

He expressed concern over persistent disruptions since the commencement of the session and made it clear that it was the responsibility of the government and all sections to enable smooth functioning of the House. The Chairman can only appeal to all and urge them to talk to each other.

Naidu said the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha has allocated time to a large number of Bills and it would take about two sessions to consider them.

He said if a major event or issue erupts suddenly and if there were differences in the House over taking up such a matter, the House is adjourned to resolve such differences. But, he observed, that when some parties were determined to disrupt the House for a longer period on issues of not sudden origin, adjournments for shorter periods was not in the interest of the House as such repeated adjournments would adversely impact public perception about Parliament.

Naidu conveyed his anguish over Rajya Sabha not being allowed to function even after he allowed discussion on issues like price rise, farm sector concerns, Cauvery waters issue, Rafale deal, etc.

He said he was not able to understand as to why the House was not functioning properly despite the Government and the Opposition expressing willingness to take up such important issues. He appealed to all sections of the House to quickly resolve the situation to enable normal functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

