Venkaiah Naidu: Committee reviewing rules of RS likely to submit interim report next month

A committee reviewing rules and business of the Rajya Sabha to ensure its smooth functioning is likely to submit its interim report by next month, Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

The vice president was speaking at the launch of a book, 'Straight Talk', by Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"I have set up a committee to review and revisit the Rules of Procedure and Business of the Rajya Sabha for enabling smooth functioning of the House," Naidu said.

"This committee has started work and an interim report is likely to be submitted next month," he said.

Referring to the suggestion made by Singhvi in the book for automatic suspension of allowances of lawmakers due to disruptions, Naidu expressed hope that it would be considered by the committee.

"I hope this suggestion of Shri Singhvi will be considered by the committee," he said.

The committee is headed by former Rajya Sabha secretary general V K Agnihotri and it will look into all the rules of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and give suggestions.

"We need to ponder if our legislatures are sending out the right message to the people who have lot of expectations from our legislatures, the temples of democracy.

"The ruling and opposition parties divide that is becoming increasingly manifest in our legislatures does not inspire confidence in the people," Naidu said.

The committee was formed following disruptions in the Rajya Sabha's last session.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram were also present at the book launch.

It was attended by a number of sitting and retired judges, politicians and members of the bar.

