Venkaiah Naidu: India must harness its demographic profile

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the country must effectively harness its demographic profile through real education on Wednesday .

"Our rich human potential can turn into a force multiplier only when youngsters acquire adequate skills and expertise as per the requirements of industry, agriculture and services," Naidu said at the annual convocation of the Birla Institute of Management and Technology.

He said educational institutions up to university level need to reorient their syllabi and methods of teaching to prepare students for the future who will not only have to be articulate and self-confident but also well-equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century.

"The government is implementing schemes in association with institutions like NASSCOM for skill upgradation in association with educational and professional bodies," he said.

"Our youths must take advantage of opportunities created by the government to push for entrepreneur-based employment. Students must aspire to be job creators and not job seekers... Various initiatives like 'Startup India', 'Stand-Up India' and 'Make in India' will help tap entrepreneurial talent in the country," Naidu said.

He said: "Education does not end with acquisition of degrees or completion of college curriculum. Real education must help build your character and calibre, which ensures that you always conduct yourselves with dignity and equanimity."

