Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi remember Syama Prasad Mookerjee

national

Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on his 66th death anniversary.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Pic/Venkaiah Naidu Twitter

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Minister, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on his 66th death anniversary.

In a series of tweets, Naidu said, "I join the nation in paying tributes to the great nationalist Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. He was a visionary leader, who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation. Nation is ever grateful for his contributions and services." "He served with distinction as Union industry Minister and was a distinguished Parliamentarian. He continues to inspire millions of men & women to serve the motherland."

I join the nation in paying tributes to the great Nationalist, Shri Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. He was a visionary leader, who sacrificed his life for the unity & integrity of the nation. Nation is ever grateful for his contributions & services. pic.twitter.com/hvd81KuNI9 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 23, 2019

He served with distinction as Union industry Minister and was a distinguished Parliamentarian. He continues to inspire millions of men & women to serve the motherland. #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 23, 2019

Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Martyrdom Day. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India's unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians."

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2019

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "For Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjeeji, only nation was supreme, that is why he sacrificed power and everything else for the unity and integrity of the country. Mookerjee was the person who launched the first nationalist movement. He was against one country, two legislations, two emblems and two Consitutions."

"With the aim of rebuilding India, Dr. Mookerjee founded the Jan Sangh. Today, if we can go to Jammu and Kashmir without a permit and West Bengal is an integral part of India, it is all due to Mookerjee's sacrifice. I bow at the feet of such a patriot on his martyrdom day," the BJP chief wrote.

à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥ à¤¡à¥. à¤®à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤ à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥-à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¬à¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¥ à¤¡à¥. à¤®à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤­à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿-à¤à¥à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¤à¤¦à¤¨ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2019

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, its working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said, "The whole country demanded an inquiry into the death of Mookerjee, but Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru did not order it. History is witness to this. Mookerjee's sacrifice will never go in vain and the BJP is committed to this cause."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "My humble tributes to Jana Sangha founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. His immense contribution to our country will always be remembered."

My humble tributes to the Jana Sangha founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his punyatithi.



His immense contribution to our country will always be remembered. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 23, 2019

Mookerjee died as a detainee in Jammu and Kashmir on June 23, 1953, after arrested at Lakhenpur on May 11 while trying to enter into the state illegally to protest against a law that prohibited entry of Indian citizens there without a permit.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates