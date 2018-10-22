Venkaiah Naidu: Nariman one of the best eminent jurists in India

national

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday honoured senior advocate Fali Sam Nariman with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Public Administration and said Nariman was one of the best eminent jurists in India.

"We are all seeing the turbulence in the legal fraternity including the judiciary. We have seen what happened in the recent days. Keeping all these in mind I call upon the young law practitioners to stand for justice," Naidu said after felicitating Nariman at his official residence.

"He is was one of the best eminent jurist in India and this felicitation doesn't add any glory to him. Instead this honour makes younger generation to take him as an inspiration" he added.

Naidu said that Nariman had always displayed an impeccable sense of justice, a deep sense of duty and profound concern for his fellow human beings.

Nariman is a distinguished Indian Constitutional jurist and senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India. Over the years, he has been the recipient of several honours and awards, both at national and international levels.

Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Naidu said that his integrity, wartime leadership and role in shaping of the Green and White Revolutions remain an inspiration for the entire country.

The Vice President also asked the youth to follow the values of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Your ideologies may be different but one should follow the values of Gandhi and Nehru whose ideas were to serve the poorest of the poor" he added.

