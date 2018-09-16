Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Serbi

national

Venkaiah Naidu thanked the government of Serbia for naming a road after Mahatma Gandhi and installing his bust at a prominent location in Belgrade

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust here in the Serbian capital. Naidu, who arrived here on Friday as part of a three-nation tour to Serbia, Malta and Romania to boost ties with the Central European countries, also laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Mount Avala.

"No better way to start a day than receiving blessings of Bapu! Vice President paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Belgrade," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. He also met Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic at Klub Poslanika.

He thanked the government of Serbia for naming a road after Mahatma Gandhi and installing his bust at a prominent location in Belgrade.

