Venkaiah Naidu: Revamp education to equip youth for 21st century

Bengaluru: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the stakeholders to revamp the education system to equip the youth with knowledge, skill and attitude required for the 21st century.

"As education is a catalyst for growth, nations prosper only when its citizens become educated. Need to revamp our entire education system to equip our youth for the 21st century," Naidu said at an event here.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Naidu said education should be transformational and not transactional as Sai Baba had shown by inspiring millions of people the world over.

Spiritual leader Sai Baba (1924-2011) of Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh is well known for setting up scores of educational and religious institutions, super-specialty hospitals and charitable trusts in the service of the people, especially the needy, children and women. Puttaparthi is 150 km north of Bengaluru.

Quoting the Kothari Commission's report (1964-68) on the country's education policy, Naidu said the 2019 draft National Education Policy stressed on excellence and equity.

"The draft education policy strikes a balance between national needs and ethos and prepares the youth to be among the best in the global context," he told the gathering.

Calling for pragmatic language policy, the Vice-President said it should give due importance to mother tongues and other languages to help students excel in a multi-lingual world.

Noting that India is a knowledge-based economy, Naidu said that in order to thrive in a rapidly changing world, the focus of the education system should be on the all-round development of an individual's personality.

"Intellectual brilliance must be combined with good deeds and compassionate behaviour," he added.

