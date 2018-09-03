Venkaiah Naidu says he's unhappy over Parliament disruptions

national

"I am a little unhappy that our Parliament is not functioning as it should be

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu talks to PM Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his "unhappiness" over disruptions in Parliament and sought unity among parliamentarians of all political parties over issues of national importance.

"I am a little unhappy that our Parliament is not functioning as it should be. I have not hesitated in recording in the book just now released my disappointment over the functioning of the Rajya Sabha during the first two sessions that I have presided over," Naidu said on the occasion of the release of his book 'Moving On...Moving Forward: A Year in Office'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the book in the presence of former Prime Ministers H D Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Referring to the recently concluded monsoon session, the vice-president said that new tidings were seen in the session raising hopes that the trend would continue in future.

"So, there is a hope but we need to stay on course. My earnest endeavour has been to facilitate informed and dignified debates befitting the stature of this hallowed institution," Naidu said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever