Venkaiah Naidu, Sumita Mahajan bless IAS toppers on their wedding

This is the couple's third wedding function



Tina Dabi

Shunning inter-faith taboos, the IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan, who tied the knot earlier this month in Kashmir, hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi on Saturday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the wedding reception of 2015 civil services examination topper Tina Dabi and second topper Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan.

This is the couple's third wedding function. Firstly, both got married at a simple court ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaipur and then had a wedding in groom's home state Jammu and Kashmir¿s Pahalgam. Hence, the third function took place in bride's hometown" Delhi. The parents of the young couple were also seen during the reception in the national capital.

As the couple decided to tie the knot, a lot of criticism came on their way on account of a Dalit woman marrying a Kashmiri man. Dabi came into limelight after she became the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination in her first attempt itself. However, Athar cleared the exams and ranked second in his second attempt.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever