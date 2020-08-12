Venkaiah Naidu urges people to push Atmanirbhar campaign amid coronavirus crisis

Referring to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged people to display greater resilience to defeat the virus and to give a major push to the Atmanirbhar campaign by all the stakeholders.

Naidu said Covid-19 has underlined the urgency for countries like India to build a resilient economy by becoming truly self-reliant.

"The need of the hour is to give a major push to the Atmanirbhar campaign by all the stakeholders, including the private sector and academia through research," the Vice President said while releasing the book, 'NETAJI-India's Independence and British Archives' at his official residence. The book is authored by Dr. Kalyan Kumar De, an associate member of the Netaji Subash Bose-INA Trust.

Observing that the book contains some interesting documents that throw light on the great contribution made by Netaji to India's freedom movement, the Vice President emphasized the need for our younger generation to be aware of India's history.

Referring to the International Youth Day on Wednesday, the Vice President called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji and strive towards building a New India.

Pointing out that even seven decades after Independence, the country continues to face many challenges on different fronts, Naidu asked the youth to be in the forefront of building a New India, which is free of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, caste, gender discrimination and where every Indian has equal opportunities.

