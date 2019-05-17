Venkatesh Prasad relives 1999 World Cup

cricket-world-cup

Mohammad Azharuddin takes a catch to dismiss Pak's Saeed Anwar off Venkatesh Prasad during their 1999 World Cup match at Manchester. Pics/Getty Images

Beating Pakistan

I have fond memories of the Pakistan game. I was thrilled to get the dangerous Saeed Anwar out, well caught by Azhar at second slip. Anwar was one of the top batsmen in the world, and could finish off a game if he got going. I also remember that we had to walk a distance from the dressing room for lunch. On the way back, I bumped into Mr Jagmohan Dalmiya, then the ICC president. We had posted 227, and when he saw me, he grabbed me and said, 'Aaj jitna hai.' I am glad we did!

Winning on a Reserve day

This tournament was the first time a match was to resume on the reserve day from the point where it stopped the previous day if there was rain. It was a completely different experience, and I remember coming back the following morning to defeat England in Birmingham. I was on the far side of the ground, away from the pavilion, and the crowd rushed in when the last wicket fell. I was helpless, I just allowed the spectators to carry me back to the dressing room.

Zimbabwe blow

The Zimbabwe game was the worst. It was only when we reached the ground on the morning of the match that we knew of Sachin's dad's demise and his dash to India. It affected us badly. We conceded 51 extras, ended up overshooting our time limit, and got only 46 overs to chase down 252. We lost by three runs, a massive blow to our prospects in the tournament.

