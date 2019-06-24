Venus Williams and boyfriend Nicky break up after two years

tennis

Venus Williams and boyfriend Nicky Hammond

American tennis ace Venus Williams and her boyfriend, Nicky Hammond have ended their two-year relationship. According to a report in American gossip magazine, Page Six, Nicky, who is reportedly 12 years younger to Venus, 39, is not on the same page when it comes to marriage.

Nicky — a scion of the Annenberg family, who own magazines such as TV Guide and Seventeen, reportedly accompanied Venus as a date to her sister Serena's wedding to American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in November 2017.

"They dated for two years and have broken up. It's not because they don't love each other, they do. They are still friends," a source said. The source added that Venus was looking to settle down, but Nicky isn't ready. Though the reason for the split is unclear, another source said that the relationship just "ran its course."

