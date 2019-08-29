Venus Williams orders mid-match coffee during US Open loss to Elina

tennis

During the first set of the second-round match which Venus lost 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes to Elina Svitolina to bow out of the competition, the former grand slam champion ordered a cup of coffee from her support staff in the stands.

The ball-boy taking a cup of coffee to Venus Williams (Pic/ US Open Twitter)

Coffee is world-renowned stress-buster and that has been proven on the tennis court as well. Venus Williams ordered some mid-match coffee for herself during her loss to Elina Svitolina.

To Venus Williams' disappointment, the coffee delivery from the stands remained unsuccessful at first, as the ball boy who was handing over the cup briefly stole the show.

As Venus Williams' entourage handed the ball-boy the cup, Venus Williams was already making her way off the court. By the time he caught up with her, the former US Open winner had already made her way towards the locker room for a change.

The boy, who could not catch Venus, then paused in front of the restricted area, embarrassed and red-faced.

However, the crowd came to the aid of the bespectacled helper as the spectators signalled for him to leave the cup on the player's bench on the court.

US Open posted the moment and captioned it: "Coffee delivery for Ms. Williams…Ms. Williams?"

The mid-match espresso did seem to work wonders for the American as she raced away to a 3-0 lead before Elina Svitolina came back strongly and won the set 6-4.

The Ukrainian went on to win the second set with the same scoreline and ousted Venus from the US Open.

This is not the first time Venus Williams has showed her love for coffee, during a change-over of a match in Cincinnati Masters, Venus was seen telling her coach that all she wanted was a cup of coffee to recharge herself.

With inputs from IANS

