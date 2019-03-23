Venus Williams outlasts Jakupovic to reach Miami Open Round 2

tennis

"Growing up, we weren't allowed to be weak, so it just wasn't an option," Venus said. "The only option was to be strong. You had a choice of being strong or being strong, so we were strong," she added

Dalila Jakupovic. (Right) Venus Williams after winning a point on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Venus Williams displayed the mental strength that has made her a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion on Thursday, holding off a spirited challenge by Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic at the WTA Miami Open.

The American, 38, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round after a rough start. Venus credits her mother, Oracene Price, with instilling the character and desire to match the tennis skills developed by their father and coach Richard Williams.

