Updated: Mar 23, 2019, 08:30 IST | AFP

Venus Williams outlasts Jakupovic to reach Miami Open Round 2
Dalila Jakupovic. (Right) Venus Williams after winning a point on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Venus Williams displayed the mental strength that has made her a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion on Thursday, holding off a spirited challenge by Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic at the WTA Miami Open.

The American, 38, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round after a rough start. Venus credits her mother, Oracene Price, with instilling the character and desire to match the tennis skills developed by their father and coach Richard Williams.

"Growing up, we weren't allowed to be weak, so it just wasn't an option," Venus said. "The only option was to be strong. You had a choice of being strong or being strong, so we were strong," she added.

