Vera Farmiga: Millie Bobby Brown is a goofball

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga says her Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters co-star Millie Bobby Brown is a "goofball" of the highest order. "She's a goofball of the highest order. And we connected right away. I mean, we have no choice but to connect. And again, in a film like this you really care about the nucleus of this family and you root for them and you see the love and you experience that," Farmiga said in a statement.

"So of course, we just naturally personality wise connect. We spend our time just goofing off on set and harmonising to Adele or talk about any kid's show," she added.

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, the next chapter Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters opened in India on May 30. The film released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co. Ltd.

Farmiga feels "it is too black and white to think of Godzilla as a hero or a villain". "Because he is a representative of nature. He is nature's wrath. And Mother Nature isn't good or evil."

The film, directed by Michael Dougherty, follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of God-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis the three-headed Ghidorah. The film was brought to India by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Farmiga had fun working with Dougherty. "Michael is so precise. He is so passionate about it. It brings him so much joy," she said.

