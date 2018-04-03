Vernon Philander stars in South Africa's 3-1 Test series win vs Australia

South Africa will take a lot of confidence from this spirited performance, while Australia have a rebuilding job on their hands



South Africa rode on paceman Vernon Philander's sensational spell (6/21) to thrash Australia by 492 runs in the final Test and clinch the four-match series 3-1 at the Wanderers Stadium here on Tuesday. This is the Proteas' first Test series win at home over Australia since 1970. Many were wondering whether Morne Morkel would produce an outstanding swansong on his final day as a South Africa Test cricketer, but he was robbed of the limelight by his fellow quick Philander.

Australia's day got off to a horrid start and never looked to improve. Philander was on the money on the first ball of the day as Shaun Marsh clipped an inside-edge onto his pad, which gifted a simple catch to gully.

His second scalp was his 200th Test wicket as Mitchell Marsh departed for nought. Philander had set the tone. From thereon, Australia could only delay the inevitable and they barely did that. The next delivery dropped just short of third slip.

Neutral supporters were denied the chance to see Morkel, who took 2/18 on day four, first up, as Kagiso Rabada also found his lines straight away. There can't have been too many supporters outside of Australia, who didn't want to see the towering quick go out with a bang.

Having batted Australia out of the game, South Africa had robbed Australia of any hope on day four, setting a mountainous target of 612 after finally declaring on 344/6 in their second innings.

Skipper Faf du Plessis had soldiered on through a nasty finger injury to notch a hundred on day four, to guide the hosts to a commanding position.

The South Africa captain conceded that he also needed to manage his fast bowlers, some of whom were carrying knocks, including the mighty Philander who was struggling with a groin injury.

South Africa chose to add further bruises to an already peppered outfit, and the away side's trepidation showed in their lack of fight on day five.

Philander got his third of the morning when Peter Handscomb was caught in two minds and dragged one on to his stumps, making it 95/6 -- further reward for an unrelenting spell of bowling that was truly testing the batters' judgement on whether to play or leave.

Pat Cummins -- who had nine wickets and a half-century in the match -- has proven himself to be a very capable lower-order batsman, but his premature arrival at the crease was testament to South Africa's excellent start to the final day.

New skipper Tim Paine nicked one behind off Philander, whose figures for the day were now 4/3 from 4.5 overs. That became 5/3 when he bowled Cummins to make it 100/8, before debutant Chadd Sayers was removed for a golden duck after surrendering with a loose and carefree drive, which was grabbed at third slip by Dean Elgar. It was fast becoming one of the great spells of bowling.

It was a shame the final wicket was a run out, which denied Morkel a suitable ending to a fantastic Test career.

South Africa will take a lot of confidence from this spirited performance, while Australia have a rebuilding job on their hands.

